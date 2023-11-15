YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $9.45 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,654 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc increased its position in NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its position in NIKE by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 33,352 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.32. 2,168,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,360,746. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $164.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. HSBC cut their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

