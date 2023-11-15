YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,294,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,384 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.67. 421,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963,661. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $102.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.77. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $136.67.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

