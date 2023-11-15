YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 228 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,101 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,020 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Walmart by 23.8% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,482 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 76.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 18,305 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.71. 1,456,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,781,154. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.47.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,701. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.36.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

