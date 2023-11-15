YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 270 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.88. The company had a trading volume of 131,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,228. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $72.87. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

