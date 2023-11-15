YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,671 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 100.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Salesforce by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $329,387,000 after purchasing an additional 239,786 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Salesforce by 2.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.28.

CRM stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.50. 740,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,450,201. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.47, for a total value of $3,685,799.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,064,823.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.47, for a total transaction of $3,685,799.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,064,823.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total transaction of $3,223,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,921,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,110,938.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 671,788 shares of company stock valued at $140,899,181. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

