YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,641,874 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.57. 826,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,252,521. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. TD Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.53.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

