YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $57.65. 1,994,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,162,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $89.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.92. The firm has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

