YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 259 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,101 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 28.0% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 103,014 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 104.6% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,899 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.50. 244,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,831,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.57. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

