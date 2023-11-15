YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,986 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,227 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 1.3 %

CMCSA stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.41. 1,344,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,748,842. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $170.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.86.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

