YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 315 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.0% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Amgen by 99,178.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,646,013,000 after purchasing an additional 308,876,983 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $1,351,778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $228,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,455 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Amgen by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $272.74. 258,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,464,650. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $291.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.75.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amgen from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.15.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

