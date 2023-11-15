YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 413 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 1.5% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $35,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on Stryker

Stryker Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:SYK traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.41. 105,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $216.55 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.16 and a 200 day moving average of $282.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.