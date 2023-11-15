YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 532 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. King Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 25,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 403,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,196,000 after buying an additional 9,294 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 186,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.95.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.04. 929,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,176,245. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,715 shares of company stock worth $16,025,205. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

