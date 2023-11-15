YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 2.0% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Danaher by 100,144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,243,696,000 after acquiring an additional 126,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Danaher by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,680,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,843,352,000 after purchasing an additional 240,223 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,962. The company has a market cap of $152.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.63 and its 200-day moving average is $235.46. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $281.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

