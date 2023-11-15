Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Position Boosted by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 100.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,547 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $7,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Yum China by 99,466.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 127,174,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,336,000 after purchasing an additional 127,046,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,034,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,963,000 after buying an additional 106,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Yum China by 20.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,157,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,941 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 788.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757,971 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,770,000 after acquiring an additional 282,974 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUMC stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.03. The company had a trading volume of 297,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,399. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

YUMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC upped their price target on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

