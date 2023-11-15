Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Acquired by Half Sky Capital UK Ltd

Half Sky Capital UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,078 shares during the period. Zillow Group makes up about 12.9% of Half Sky Capital UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd owned about 0.22% of Zillow Group worth $24,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of Z. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Price Performance

Z traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $40.71. 460,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average is $47.34. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.82 and a beta of 1.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Z has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Zillow Group

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 6,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $350,485.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,595 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,700.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 6,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $350,485.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,700.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $246,527.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,745 shares of company stock worth $2,389,001 over the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.