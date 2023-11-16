11,886 Shares in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.22% of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,362,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the second quarter valued at about $635,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 119.9% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 44,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 24,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

VFVA stock opened at $102.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.5903 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

