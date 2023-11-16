13,527 Shares in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,148,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,356,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 269,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,137,000 after buying an additional 17,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,976,000. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 176,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWC stock opened at $100.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.61. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $90.70 and a twelve month high of $122.75. The company has a market capitalization of $806.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

