161,450 Shares in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Bought by Merlin Capital LLC

Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 161,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000. AFC Gamma accounts for about 4.3% of Merlin Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Merlin Capital LLC owned about 0.79% of AFC Gamma as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFCG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 32.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 776,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after buying an additional 190,609 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AFC Gamma by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,562,000 after purchasing an additional 154,953 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 154,100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter worth about $1,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFC Gamma Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The company has a market cap of $229.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.04.

AFC Gamma Announces Dividend

AFC Gamma Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.10%. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is 119.25%.

(Free Report)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medical and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.