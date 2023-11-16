17,166 Shares in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVOV. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16,904.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,798,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 116.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 417,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,803,000 after buying an additional 224,582 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,750,000 after buying an additional 83,852 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 97.1% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 140,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after buying an additional 69,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.9% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after buying an additional 63,648 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOV opened at $79.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.31. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $88.93.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.