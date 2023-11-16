30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) Upgraded to Sector Perform Under Weight by National Bank Financial

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from an “underperform underweight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 30429 (TNT.TO)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

30429 (TNT.TO) Price Performance

30429 has a 12 month low of C$5.93 and a 12 month high of C$7.00.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 30429 (TNT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 30429 (TNT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.