30,625 Shares in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN) Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 3.22% of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average is $44.42. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a one year low of $41.43 and a one year high of $47.57.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Profile

The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve.

