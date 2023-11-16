31,902 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,243,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,346,000 after purchasing an additional 910,216 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032,873 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,349,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,349 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,690,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,230,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,873,000 after acquiring an additional 53,479 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

DFAT opened at $46.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.69. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.16 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

