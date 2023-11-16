3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $31,676,265,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $96.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.