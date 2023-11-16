41,466 Shares in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 541.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $34.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $43.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.77.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

