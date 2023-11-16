4,700 Shares in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Bought by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,649,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,333,000 after purchasing an additional 90,621 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Immunocore by 56.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,375,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,343 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Immunocore by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,089,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,307,000 after buying an additional 85,638 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Immunocore by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,383,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,398,000 after buying an additional 49,524 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 888,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,950,000 after buying an additional 270,636 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMCR traded down $2.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.58. The stock had a trading volume of 25,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,028. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $69.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -34.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IMCR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Immunocore from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunocore has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

