4,725 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,725 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,384,890,000 after acquiring an additional 349,575,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,912,701 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,555,333,000 after acquiring an additional 272,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,808,956 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $698,212,000 after acquiring an additional 52,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,527,292 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $545,312,000 after acquiring an additional 65,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.13.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $96,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,111.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $1,282,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,827,189.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $96,856.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,111.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,770 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.0 %

EA opened at $134.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $140.30. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.46.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.