66,354 Shares in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.90% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter worth $31,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 132.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 92,541 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 11,147.4% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 59,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 58,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 104.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 316,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 161,986 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Performance

Shares of TBF stock opened at $25.12 on Thursday. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $27.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average is $23.44.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Profile

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

