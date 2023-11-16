6,683 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Purchased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 289,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,692,000 after acquiring an additional 23,204 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 50,316 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $8,739,000. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $181.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $161.28 and a twelve month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

