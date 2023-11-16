77,242 Shares in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 77,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.20% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 106,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 71,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FSIG opened at $18.54 on Thursday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.57.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

