7,875 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Purchased by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,875 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 56.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 44,837 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,419 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $75,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 103.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,456 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 40,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,897 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $116.54. 119,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,391. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $98.01 and a one year high of $152.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.94). DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sandeep Mathrani bought 1,300 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $754,700.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandeep Mathrani purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.54 per share, for a total transaction of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $754,700.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

