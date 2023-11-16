8,066 Shares in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Bought by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,436,000 after purchasing an additional 367,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after acquiring an additional 906,295 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in XPO by 68.4% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in XPO by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,644,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,044,000 after purchasing an additional 896,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in XPO by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,706,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,399,000 after purchasing an additional 687,859 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on XPO from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of XPO from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of XPO from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.57.

XPO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,006. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $88.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.39, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.13.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $119,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $239,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

