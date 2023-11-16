Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,304 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.83. The company had a trading volume of 597,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,111,480. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.15.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. TheStreet lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

