Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Gap Up to $22.43

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.43, but opened at $22.88. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 142,402 shares traded.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 12,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the first quarter worth about $290,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

