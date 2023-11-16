Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Shares Down 7% Following Weak Earnings

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) shares were down 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $51.32 and last traded at $51.75. Approximately 540,990 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,059,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.67.

The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($2.26). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America cut Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.90.

View Our Latest Report on AAP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 8,670 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,825.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,139.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,226.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,352,000 after buying an additional 1,939,560 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter valued at about $73,882,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 175.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,719,000 after purchasing an additional 874,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,340,000 after purchasing an additional 754,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,170,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 6.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.