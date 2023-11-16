Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Gap Up to $5.15

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.15, but opened at $5.34. Aegon shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 354,409 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aegon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Aegon Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Aegon Ltd. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aegon

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aegon by 3,154.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Aegon by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. 18.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

See Also

