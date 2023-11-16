AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Short Interest Update

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 709,900 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the October 15th total of 646,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

In related news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 475 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.77, for a total transaction of $53,565.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,344.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.19. 9,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.38 and its 200 day moving average is $103.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.49. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $80.57 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $152.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.50 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 24.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVAV. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of AeroVironment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AeroVironment from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.67.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

