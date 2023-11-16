Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Aethlon Medical from $90.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEMD. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38,264 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 126,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
