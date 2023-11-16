Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,405 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,015.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,556 shares of company stock worth $13,413,385. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Stock Up 1.2 %

AFL stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,352. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.16. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $82.71. The company has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.30.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

