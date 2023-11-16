AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Posts Earnings Results

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

AgeX Therapeutics stock opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68. The company has a market cap of $21.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.71. AgeX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AgeX Therapeutics stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.19% of AgeX Therapeutics worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include AGEX-BAT1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as Type II adult-onset diabetes and obesity; and AGEX-VASC1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as peripheral vascular disease and ischemic heart disease.

