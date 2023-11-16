AGF Management Ltd. Buys 11,933 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,933 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Lumentum worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LITE. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 2,189.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Lumentum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lumentum from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Lumentum from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lumentum from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lumentum from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

LITE opened at $45.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.09. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.98 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. Research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

