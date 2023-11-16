AGF Management Ltd. Buys 7,148 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 414.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the first quarter worth $53,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Gentex by 79.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 967.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $30.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.31. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $34.33.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Gentex had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $575.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GNTX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

