AGF Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,095 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of FOX by 3.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 62,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 352,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,262 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in FOX by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,389 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FOX by 2.0% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOX stock opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.86. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $37.26.

Insider Activity at FOX

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,951.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 21.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOXA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FOXA

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.