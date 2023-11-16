AGF Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of BWX Technologies worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,555,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,250,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,164,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 336,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,056,000 after buying an additional 17,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,622,000 after buying an additional 164,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BWXT. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $76.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $55.47 and a one year high of $79.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.14.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The business had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.70%.

Insider Activity at BWX Technologies

In other BWX Technologies news, Director Robert L. Nardelli acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.23 per share, with a total value of $142,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $142,460. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

