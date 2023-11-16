Alexander J. Bruni Sells 12,668 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 12,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $222,576.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,457 shares in the company, valued at $728,399.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

NYSE OMI opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $22.86.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on OMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Institutional Trading of Owens & Minor

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

