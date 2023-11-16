Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Bought by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Allegion by 147.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,305,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,766,000 after buying an additional 1,373,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $921,195,000 after buying an additional 1,176,087 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,640,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 96.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 616,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,810,000 after buying an additional 303,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 475.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 336,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,898,000 after purchasing an additional 277,904 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.14.

Shares of Allegion stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,600. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The firm had revenue of $917.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

