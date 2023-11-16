Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 5.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 36.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $28.43. 93,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average is $37.44. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05.

ALGM has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $658,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Derek D’antilio bought 1,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.63 per share, with a total value of $50,041.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,693.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $658,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,545.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

