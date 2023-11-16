AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys 792 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 860.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 77,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $71.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $72.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.