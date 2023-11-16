AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys Shares of 160 Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 15.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.0% during the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the second quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VONE opened at $204.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.69. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12 month low of $170.65 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

