AlphaCore Capital LLC Invests $28,000 in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,255,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKLN opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.95. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

