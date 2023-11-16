AlphaCore Capital LLC Invests $95,000 in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.84. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $23.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

